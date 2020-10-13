Louisville voters head to the polls during first day of early in-person voting

State and local officials said the only problems were longer lines as polls opened Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a year unlike any other, state and local officials said the first day of early in-person voting in Kentucky has gone well.

Wait times at the four Jefferson County early in-person sites were non-existent for much of the day, though voters saw a high turnout and long lines as polls opened Tuesday.

Some showed up at the Louisville Marriott East as early as 7 a.m., waiting in long and winding lines before they could vote at 8:30 a.m.

Secretary Michael Adams said he was trying to set an example Tuesday, taking part in opening day at the Louisville Marriot East. Adams arrived as the doors opened and said it took him 30 minutes total to vote, much of that time he credited to moments spent in the voting booth.

"The best way we're not going to have long lines on Nov. 3 is to have people take advantage of the 18 days of early voting before Nov. 3," Adams said. "So, I wanted to set an example. I've asked all of my staff to do the same thing."

There was an excited optimism in the air at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage as well.

Patricia McCauley was as excited as anyone to have her voice heard after Gov. Matt Bevin restored her voting rights a year ago. McCauley said she would have been fine waiting in line, but said the process was a breeze.

"You go through one, give them your ID, she goes in the computer...then wherever she tell you to go, you go get down there and get your ballot," McCauley said. "You take it to the machine, it's easy...straight walk through."

Jefferson County Clerk’s employees ushering in the last of 1st day in-person early voters. Doors closed at 4:30pm... open again at 8:30 tomorrow morning here @ the African American Heritage Center. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/FAkbLVYuV1 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) October 13, 2020

Halfway across the state, U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath also stood in line to cast her vote. Later, she visited with voters preparing to head to the polls in Louisville for a process she called a clear sign of how parties can cooperate.

"We have a Democratic governor who came together with a Republican secretary of state and they came up with a plan for mail in balloting and early voting during this pandemic," McGrath said. "I think it's a decent plan and I think people's voices will be able to be heard in Kentucky like never before."

Polling locations will be open Monday through Saturday until Election Day. For more information on the election, click here.

