Bobbie Holsclaw earns seventh term as Jefferson County Clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Bobbie Holsclaw has won her re-election campaign for Jefferson County Clerk, beating out Democrat opponent Tina Ward-Pugh.

This will mark Holsclaw’s seventh term in the office. According to her campaign website, she was first elected to office in November of 1998.

She had tough competition from former Metro Councilwoman and Democratic challenger Tina Ward-Pugh.

Vote totals – 673 of 673 precincts reporting:

REP Barbara "Bobbie" HOLSCLAW 141,249

DEM Tina WARD-PUGH 133,875

Write-In Totals 171

Jefferson County’s clerk is responsible for issuing, registering, and titling all motor vehicles in the county; recording and maintaining various legal instruments; and collecting delinquent property tax.

The County Clerk’s Office also issues handicapped parking permits, marriage licenses, professional licenses and notary commissions. The county clerk also serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Elections, where she is responsible for administering election laws and registering voters within the county.

According to her website, at the end of each of her terms, Holsclaw turns over any surplus funding to Louisville Metro Government. These funds then go into the mayor’s budget for use throughout the community.

Since her previous term, from 2015-2018, Holsclaw has returned more than $13.4 million to the city.

During the 2022 primary election, Holsclaw faced opponents from within her own party for the first time since her first election campaign.

She will be up for re-election again in November 2026.

