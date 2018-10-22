FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Absentee voting in-person in county clerks' offices is underway statewide for Kentucky's Nov. 6 General Election.

"Voters who are not able to vote at the polls on Election Day for various reasons can vote absentee before Nov. 6," Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said. "Thank you to the many counties who have already opened their offices and are allowing voters to cast early absentee ballots. I encourage all Kentucky voters who cannot make it to the polls on Election Day to utilize our absentee process, if you are eligible, and make your voice heard."

To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, you must be:

• Out of the county on election day;

• Advanced in age, disabled, or ill;

• Military, their Dependents, or an Overseas Citizen;

• Military personnel confined to base and learn of your confinement within seven days or less of an election;

• Student or resident who temporarily resides outside of the county;

• Voter or the spouse of a voter who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day;

• Pregnant woman in third trimester;

• Or an election official.

Voters may apply to vote an absentee ballot in-person by appearing at their county clerk's office. Check with the county clerk regarding business hours. Some county clerk offices are open on Saturdays before Election Day.

Voters who do not qualify to vote absentee in-person may be eligible to vote absentee by mail. Applications for mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the clerk’s office no later than Oct. 30. The completed absentee ballot must be returned by mail and received by the county clerk by 6 p.m. local time on Election Day.

Persons with questions about absentee voting should contact their county clerk or call the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100. Additional information about absentee voting is also available on the State Board’s website, elect.ky.gov.

