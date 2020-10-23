If your absentee ballot was rejected, you still have a chance to vote in Kentucky

The state is working to make sure your voice is heard, even if your absentee ballot wasn't filled out properly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 8,000 Kentucky absentee ballots were rejected in the June primary. The state is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the General Election.

Whether it’s not including both signatures on the outside of envelopes or creasing the seal, a small mistake can lead to a ballot being rejected. Now, Kentuckians have a second chance to make it count.

If you voted absentee and your ballot was rejected, you may receive an e-mail from the State Board of Elections saying you did not properly fill out your absentee ballot. However, you are still allowed to show up in person to cast your vote.

Voter beware. While these legitimate emails are being sent out by the state, scams are also circulating. If you are unsure of an e-mail you are receiving, use caution. Check the sender’s e-mail address and look for the official Kentucky seal.

If you receive a text message regarding your absentee ballot, it is not legitimate. The state will only contact voters via e-mail.

For more information on where you can vote early and in person in Kentucky, check out WHAS11’s election guide. If you plan to vote absentee, make sure you avoid some of the most common mistakes.

