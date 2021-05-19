Hoosiers to receive postcards verifying voter registration information

The office said the postcards are part of a statewide voter list refresh.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secretary of State's office is alerting Hoosier voters that they will soon be receiving postcards to verify their voter registration. The office said the postcards are part of a statewide voter list refresh.

“These mailings help us identify records that need updating or are no longer valid. This helps us create a more accurate picture of voter turnout for the state and helps ensure our elections remain safe and secure. Hoosiers deserve to know we have accurate voter lists,” said Holli Sullivan, Secretary of State.

Here's what that means for you:

First postcard

The Office of the Indiana Secretary of State will first send a postcard to the address on file for a registered voter.

If you receive the postcard and it has your name on it and your correct address, you don't need to do anything.

However, if the name is not yours, you are asked to write "return to sender" and put it back in your mailbox.

Postcards that are returned to the office as undeliverable will be used to identify outdated voter registration information.

Second postcard

If the first postcard is returned as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwarding address on file with the U.S. Postal Service.

That second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their residence address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card.

If that postcard isn't filled out with your new and correct information, you will not be able to vote.

Additionally, it will need to be mailed no later than Aug. 21, 2021, and received by the Indiana Election Division by Aug. 27. Again, failing to do so means you will not be able to vote.

Registering to vote