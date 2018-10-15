LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has called an investigating after voter lists are reportedly being sold on the dark web.

According to the report, found on popular technology site ZDNet, nearly 35 million records are being peddled on a hacking forum.

Details of the records include the voter’s personal information including, address, phone numbers and voting history.

Kentucky’s records were being sold on the hacking site for $2,000.

Eighteen other states are also affected including Wisconsin – their records of 6 million voters are being sold for $12,500.

Grimes issued a statement about the selling of data Monday afternoon.

Today, I was informed that the 2018 Kentucky statewide voter list, along with the lists of other states, is being sold on the dark Web. I am working with our election integrity partners, including the Department of Homeland Security, to investigate the matter. The revelation that this data is being peddled on the dark Web and could potentially fall into the hands of bad actors greatly concerns me and should every Kentuckian. Let me be clear: as the Commonwealth's chief election official, protecting our elections and Kentucky voters' data remains my highest priority. It is why I have repeatedly called for more oversight over the State Board of Elections, not less.

Grimes says she doesn't have a reason to believe the state’s voter registration system has been compromised but says the incident underscores serious need to ensure their staff is not releasing information in the public domain that will weaken cybersecurity efforts.

She adds that the Board of Elections must move “quickly” to place new defenses under the Help America Vote Act plan.

