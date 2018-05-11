LOUISVILLE, KY – By now, there have been countless articles, interviews and debate questions between Louisville mayoral candidates Angela Leet and Greg Fischer. For the sake of argument, though, let’s say you haven’t been fully persuaded yet (or, maybe you haven’t sat through a full debate).

With the calendar almost at November 6th, we gave both candidates one minute to make their final case to voters. Here’s the pitch each made to our cameras.

ANGELA LEET:

It’s time for new leadership in Louisville. We’ve had eight years of old ideas. I bring to the table the opportunity for fresh ideas, new innovation, constructive disruption, so that we can have a better Louisville.

We know that the first year of this mayor, there were 48 murders and last year there were 107. We’ve got triple the overdose deaths. And we have two FBI investigations. We simply can’t keep going in this direction. It’s time for a change.

I’m qualified to do the job. I’ve served as an engineer, a first responder. I’m a native Louisvillian from a very middle-class family, and I look forward to serving you, every Louisvillian, because it’s time for us to put people over politics. I hope you’ll take the chance and exercise your privilege to vote --November 6th. I look forward to serving you.

GREG FISCHER:

It’s a great honor to be your mayor, and I’ve never been more hopeful about the future of our city. When you look all around you see tremendous renewal taking place. $13 billion in investment. 80,000 new jobs. 2,700 new businesses. Over $40 million in affordable housing. So progress is taking place everywhere. Our team has demonstrated that we can set big goals but also take place of small details

But, I’m not satisfied. When you think about the next four years, we’ll continue to build on all the investment that you see taking place throughout our city. People from all over the world are saying Louisville is that next breakout city. We’ll surround our kids with whole-child services so that we can close the achievement gap and at the end of high school there’s a promised scholarship to pay for skills attainment or a degree completion as well.

So we have so much more to do. We’ve demonstrated we can do it together, and with your help, we will keep Louisville moving forward so I’d appreciate your vote on November the 6th.

