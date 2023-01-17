Jefferson County's plan for February special election rejected by state board

The election to fill a vacant state Senate seat is on hold for now after the secretary of state said there was not enough polling locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The secretary of state has denied Jefferson County’s special election plan where voters would decide who will fill Morgan McGarvey’s empty state Senate seat.

Michael Adams vetoed the plans because there are not enough polling locations.

Four locations had been proposed so far.

“We commend Clerk Holsclaw for her excellent service to Jefferson County, but we believe 4 voting locations for a Senate district of nearly 100,000 voters is insufficient. We are working in good faith to assist her in securing additional locations and are grateful to Superintendent Marty Pollio for agreeing to speak with us about using school buildings for this purpose. This situation highlights the need for the General Assembly to take action on my request for legislation to ensure our polls are open,” he said in a statement provided to WHAS11 News.

Secretary Adams had reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to see if some schools could be used.

Reps for Adams said there would be a special meeting called in the near future for the State Board of Elections to approve a plan with more locations.

Shortly after news broke of the decision, Armstrong released a statement:

"Voting is a fundamental right, and our democracy works better when elections are free, fair, and accessible to all. I’m glad that the members of the State Board of Elections withheld approval today for the voting plan proposed in this special election. I look forward to seeing an updated plan with more Election Day polling locations to serve the voters of the 19th Senate District.”

That special election between Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong and Republican Misty Glinn was set for Feb. 21.

