Election results for Kentucky to be finalized by November 10

Although, the Commonwealth was an early call on Election night. Votes are still being counted including in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our home state of Kentucky had an early call for President Trump in the ballots--but not every vote in Kentucky has yet been counted, so how can that be?

Nore Ghibaudy with the Jefferson County Board of Elections says even if ballots are in favor of the opposing party, they likely won't sway the overall state as a whole.

The polls are closed and we're still waiting to see who's victorious in this presidential election.

Ghibaudy says Kentucky's turn out this election was high, but still not what he expected.



"I thought the numbers would be a little bit higher we actually had 50,000 more voters for this election than we had for the last presidential election," Ghibaudy said.

He explained of 174,904 ballots issued in Jefferson Co. 172,296 votes have been counted as of Nov. 3, whether they were sent in, early voting or in-person.

However, Ghibaudy and his team are not finished yet.

"They set guidelines for us and a date and that date of course means all the ballots have to be here that were put in the mail by 6pm on the 6th," Ghibaudy said.



They'll be hard at work until every last ballot is counted. Nore says the chances of these last final votes swaying the overall vote are slim.

"What's left in here is only a little bit and it may reflect that a little bit but maybe not a whole lot," said Ghibaudy. "Guess the races would have had to be very close and people would have had to have drop boxes or mailboxes in that area."

Nore says they've gotten ballots for 6 or 7 different states, which his office will be over-nighting to their proper destinations.

A final tally and certified results for Kentucky probably won't come any earlier than Nov. 10.

