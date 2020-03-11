WATCH LIVE | President Trump projected winner in KY, IN; McConnell defeats McGrath, AP says

Polls across Kentucky and Indiana have closed and election results are coming in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This story will provide live updates throughout the evening on major races in Kentucky and Indiana, the presidential race and significant election developments.The most recent updates will appear at the top.

The race for the White House all comes down to 270 Electoral College votes. Kentucky has 8 and Indiana has 11.

9:20 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 6 for Andy Barr (R)

8: 55 p.m. Associated Press calls Indiana for President Donald Trump (R). Indiana's 11 Electoral College votes go to Trump.

8:45 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 3 for John Yarmuth (D)

Associated Press calls Indiana US House District 8 for Larry Bucshon (R)

8:40 p.m. Several Kentucky House race winners called:

KY House District 24 - Brandon Reed (R)

KY House District 29 - Kevin Bratcher (R)

KY House District 36 - Jerry Miller (R)

KY House District 46 - Al Gentry (D)

KY House District 58 - Jennifer Decker (R)

8:05 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) wins reelection in Kentucky, defeating challenger Amy McGrath (D), according to Associated Press.

7: 40 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 4 race for Thomas Massie (R)

7:30 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 2 race for Brett Guthrie (R)

7 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky for President Donald Trump (R). Kentucky's 8 Electoral College votes go to Trump.

Associated Press calls Indiana Governor's race for incumbent Eric Holcomb (R)

Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 1 for James Comer (R)

Kentucky and Indiana polls in Central Time Zone close.

6: 35 p.m. Associated Press calls Kentucky US House District 5 race for Harold Rogers (R)

6:30 p.m. Early election results in Kentucky and Indiana have started coming in.

6 p.m. Polls are beginning to close in the Eastern Time Zone, including parts of Kentucky and Indiana. Those in line by 6 p.m. are still able to cast their votes in person.

