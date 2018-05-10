LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Drive up and drive away: The Louisville Urban League along with the Louisville branch NAACP will host a "DRIVE UP" voter registration event in front of their building and on both sides of the street.

You can drive up in your vehicle and literally complete a voter registration card and continue on without leaving your car!

The urban league building is on Broadway between 15th and 16th streets, the drive-up event is taking place next Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m. which happens to be the last day that you can register in Kentucky.

Indiana’s voter registration also ends on Oct. 9.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Kentucky and Indiana.

© 2018 WHAS-TV