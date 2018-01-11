INDIANA (WHAS11) — In one of most closely watched races in the country, the debate between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican challenger Mike Braun can basically be boiled down to one fundamental question: just how liberal is Joe Donnelly?

Senator Donnelly’s campaign has centered largely on ads pinning him as the elusive moderate in a sea of ideologues. One ad in particular features Donnelly standing on a literal bridge, representing his stated goal of being a connecter between liberals and conservatives in Congress.

Braun, for his part, has been tying Donnelly to well-known Democrats every change he can get. An ad from “Braun for Indiana” dubs the sitting senator as “not one of us” after his endorsement of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Rather than a tit for tat between campaign ads, though, let’s focus on a few issues key to voters. Recent polls have identified health care, the economy, and immigration as the main issues for voters, in that order.

Health Care

The main divide in the health care debate is over the Affordable Care Act. Donnelly wants it to stay; but, he has said he is opening to revising and strengthening some provisions within it, and looking for ways to bring down costs within the current system. Braun says the ACA’s got to go, and he wants to instead work towards a market system that would let individuals and businesses pursue insurance plans across state lines.

Economy

Talking economy in Indiana in 2018 means talking tariffs. Both Donnelly and Braun have said they’ve seen the impact that President Trump’s tariffs have had on Hoosiers. Still, Braun said he ultimately supports the tariffs for the time being, and wants to see government aid offered to farmers while they’re in place. Donnelly, on the other hand, has said he’s against the tariffs and wants to see the re-negotiation of trade deals (such as NAFTA) without them.

Immigration

Both Donnelly and Braun support funding for President Trump’s border wall. This puts Donnelly to the right of most of his fellow Democrats. But, he joins them in supporting protections for “dreamers” (kids who were brought to the United States across the border when they were very young). Braun, however, has said that Dreamers should not be given a special path to citizenship.

►Contact reporter Rob Harris at rjharris@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@robharristv) and Facebook.

See election results on WHAS11 by clicking here. For more general information on voting in Kentucky and Indiana click here. See more Kentucky ballot information here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV