Daniel Cameron backs fight against Pennsylvania absentee ballot ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling on absentee ballots.

The case between the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar's office asks the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in an already existing dispute about whether ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Election Day should count.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the deadline to receive ballots to Nov. 6, and state Republicans have tried to appeal the decision. The amicus brief signed by 10 attorneys general said the ruling allowed ballots to be counted without a legible postmark and overrode state law.

"While this did not occur in Kentucky, what happens in other states during a presidential election matters to Kentuckians because we are electing our President and Vice President," Cameron said. "Legal matters like this one involving Pennsylvania set a judicial precedent that not only affects this election, but future elections as well."

Cameron said he decision to join the brief was "about transparency and rule of law issues that should give all Americans the confidence the election was conducted fairly." He said it would be difficult for people to accept the results of the election if issues like Pennsylvania's go unexplored.

In addition to lawsuits in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, as well as a suit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Cameron's office said there are currently 35 open investigations into claims of fraud in Kentucky, though did not detail them. In Kentucky, there were 420 complaints during the election cycle, though Secretary of State Michael Adams believes the claims are mostly unsubstantiated.

