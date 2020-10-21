Do you know what's on your ballot? Doctors say coming prepared will protect from COVID-19

Doctors say knowing exactly what's on the ballot will limit the time spent at polling places, meaning less risk for infection.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While more than 90,000 absentee ballots have been returned in Jefferson County, there are still nearly 68,000 people who have voted in person in Louisville this election.

Though each polling place has put protocols in place, health officials have detailed specific steps to take to protect from COVID-19 at the polls.

Doctors with UofL Health said it all starts with preparation — knowing exactly what is on the ballot before arriving at the polling place.

"This is a year when you really need to study the ballot," said Dr. Tony Weaver, an internal medicine specialist. "There are two amendments on the ballot and you really want to spend the least amount of time in the polling place as possible so you need to make your mind made up on voting."

Less time at the polls means less risk for infection, but there are other steps to take while you vote. Health officials continue to remind people to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose, as well as washing hands before and after voting.

Weaver suggested bringing a blue or black ink pen to use in place of one that several people may have touched. Additionally, he said people should try to select times where others will not be at polls.

For some, voting before or after work may be the only way, but for those who have breaks or days off, Weaver said it would be best to choose a time and date that will offer the lowest chance of infection.

"Pick a time early in the day when the crowds are smaller and less risk to you," Weaver said.

And as always, health officials say anyone who feels sick should stay home, saying there's no need to risk infecting others.

