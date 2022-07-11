Elections Eve | Candidates, organizations campaign across metro Louisville day before midterms

Voting on Election Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember, if you are still in line by the time polls close, you are still allowed to vote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the last night before the midterm elections, candidates and organizations in Louisville were canvassing until the very last second.

Monday, WHAS11 caught up with Louisville Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg (D) in the Russell neighborhood as he knocked on doors.

"I think people across this entire city are really focused on public safety," Greenberg said. "Who can make this a safer city, but also reflect their values as we look forward to moving Louisville in a new direction."

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf also makes crime a top priority. The Jeffersontown mayor touts the experience of his police chief, Rick Sanders, who he said he will bring to Louisville.

"No matter who you are, you realize that this community has to be safe in the future - both perception and reality, it's something that we have to do," Dieruf (R) said. "I'll be able to do that downtown when Rick Sanders comes with me. We realize what it takes to be a safe city."

Volunteers with Protect Kentucky Access, a pro-abortion group, knocked on doors just off Frankfort Avenue Monday evening. They encouraged voters to vote, 'no.'

"As a man in this issue, I'm struck at the blatant unfairness of this all - that we have these men, predominately men, in Frankfort, calling a decision that's going to affect women's lives," Rus Funk said.

On the other side of the issue, Addia Wuchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, said they've drummed up support as well.

"It's about the people's of Kentucky values," Wuchner said. "It's about what they've trusted, what they've believed. It's almost like the fabric of who we are is at stake."

Wuchner encourages Kentuckians to vote, 'yes.'

If passed, Amendment 2 would add the following line to the Kentucky Constitution:

"To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

In the race for the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Morgan McGarvey said Amendment 2 is partly why people are worried.

WHAS11 caught up with him as he knocked on doors in the Highlands.

"They know what's at stake in this election. They understand that women's rights are at stake," McGarvey said. "They understand that democracy is on the ballot this year and to make that choice, you've got to go vote."

Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Stuart Ray also made a last minute push to the polls with a support rally in Norton Commons.

He said he would make inflation a top priority in D.C.

"This inflation is hurting people in Louisville. The prices in the grocery stores that are impacting the kitchen table," Ray said. "The prices at the gas pump. There's a lot that needs to be changed."

Find polling locations in Louisville

Early voting ended on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Kentucky state officials, more than 250,000 Kentuckians voted early.

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 8, will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Remember, if you are still in line by the time polls close, you are still allowed to vote!

There will be several polling locations across Louisville.

Need help getting to a polling location?

This year, all TARC routes on Nov. 8 will be fare-free to provide free access to and from Kentucky polling locations.

Officials with TARC said they will have normal service on “all fixed routes.” Riders can skip the fare box to take their route to a polling location or any other destination.

This free service also includes those who use the TARC3 paratransit service.

