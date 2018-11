MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is hoping an appearance by Donald Trump Jr. will help boost turnout in his competitive congressional race.

Trump Jr. spoke to a few hundred people at a rural airport hangar in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, on Monday, one day before voters will go to the polls to decide one of the closest congressional races in the country. Barr is a three-term incumbent facing Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot.

Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle urged voters to vote for Barr and other Republican candidates who they say support President Donald Trump. Barr promised to continue the country's economic surge and to help Trump build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

