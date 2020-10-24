Barr-Hicks race continues district's battleground reputation

It’s added up to a bitter campaign between the congressman and his ex-Marine challenger.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s 6th District has lived up to its reputation as a political battleground with the slugfest between Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks.

Attack ads have blanketed the district. Their only debate turned acrimonious as each man accused the other of outright lies. Their policy differences — highlighted by conflicting views on health care policy — sparked contentious exchanges.

It’s added up to a bitter campaign between the congressman and his ex-Marine challenger.

Their messages vary as much as the district. It includes the thoroughbred farms of bluegrass country and the Appalachian foothills of east-central Kentucky.

