Voice of the Voter: Hoosiers share thoughts on the presidential race

Record-breaking early voting indicates the upcoming election is significant to many Hoosiers. Here's how they feel about the presidential race.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1 million Hoosiers have already voted early in the 2020 General Election. The long lines at early voting locations is a testament to how significant the 2020 presidential election is to so many voters.

With Election Day just days away, it's not uncommon to overhear people talking about the candidates or the issues that matter most to them. But with such a polarized climate, many people 13News approached were hesitant to discuss politics. They cited the current divisiveness.

But inside barbershops and salons across central Indiana, some Hoosiers were willing to answer questions about their feelings on this election.

1. What's at stake in the 2020 election?

2. What three things would you like to see change in the next four years?

3. What three things would you like to see stay the same over the next four years?

4. How do you feel about the presidential candidates?

5. What will you do if the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is not what you wanted? Will you accept the outcome?