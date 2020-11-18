Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces upcoming post-election audits in 6 counties

Per Kentucky law, the AG must administer post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of counties. The selected counties were drawn randomly Wednesday morning.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced six counties that will undergo post-general election audits.

The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will conduct inquiries into Anderson, Boone, Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence, and Livingston counties.

Per Kentucky law, the AG's Office must administer post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of counties within 20 days of each primary and general election. The selected counties are drawn randomly in a public forum.

Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Logan, Monroe and Simpson counties were exempt from being audited as they were previously reviewed in the 2020 Primary. Post-election audits in those counties found no abnormalities.

"Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” said AG Cameron. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”

Upon completion of the audits, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

According to Sec. of State, Michael Adams, less than 1% of absentee ballots contained an error. Additionally, there were 420 complaints of fraud during the general election cycle. Adams said he believes local claims were mostly unsubstantiated.

