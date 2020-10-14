How to avoid common mistakes on your absentee ballot

Thousands of voters have turned out for early in person voting, while others have opted to mail in their votes during the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is right around the corner and many Kentuckians have already started casting their ballots ahead of November 3. Thousands of voters have turned out for early in person voting, while others have opted to mail in their votes during the pandemic.

One of those choosing to vote absentee is WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams' mother, Lee Williams.

"I always vote in person but I figured it was much safer for me to just go ahead and do an absentee ballot. Plus, it would be easier for me," Williams said.

Chris Williams said his mother has been giving him advice for as long as he can remember and now, she is sharing some of her motherly advice with Kentucky absentee voters.

While filling out her first absentee ballot in 65 years of voting, she managed to avoid some of the most common mistakes.

Williams' first bit of advice is to make sure you check the back of your ballot.

"I was glad that I read the ballot about three times before I marked it because when I got it all finished I realized that there was actually stuff on the back," Williams said.

If you do forget to fill out the entire ballot, it won't be rejected. Your votes for the portion filled out will still be counted.

But these next common mistakes might keep your ballot from being accepted, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.

1. Make sure you sign and seal both envelopes.

Sign and seal the inside envelope, with your completed ballot inside. Do not tear off the flap near your signature on the inside envelope. Then, place it into the outer envelope and sign.

2. Make sure your ballot is postmarked by November 3.

Once your ballot is ready, you may place it in the mail or take it to one of the drop off sites. If sending through the mail, be sure it is postmarked by November 3. Ballots received after November 6 will not be counted, so be sure to send it as soon as you can.

In Jefferson County, Ky., absentee ballots can be dropped off at the following locations from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.:

Kentucky Exposition Center, Fairgrounds North Wing, 937 Phillips Lane

KFC Yum! Center, Foyer, Main & 2nd St.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom

"Sit down, read it carefully a couple of times and then get it done and get it in," Williams said.

