See information below on where to vote and what's on your ballot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana voters return to the polls to choose democrat and republican candidates to appear on the November ballot. There are also several school referendums on the ballots.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. You can find election results here.

Below is information you need to know in order to make your vote count.

Early voting

Indiana allows early, in-person voting for all registered voters for 28 days before the election.

Early voting for the 2023 primary election is available from April 4, 2023, through noon on May 1, 2023.

Early voting hours and locations vary by county. Click here to find your county clerk or election office for specifics.

You do not need to sign up ahead of time to vote early, and you do not need to provide a specific reason why you are voting early.

To vote, you will need to show an ID that meets the following requirements:

Displays the voter's photo. Displays the voter's name, which must confirm the voter registration record. It does not need to be identical to the voter registration record. Displays an expiration date and either be current or have expired some time after the date of the last General Election (Nov. 3, 2020). Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government.

If you decline to present an ID or a member of the election board determines that your ID does not qualify, you will be challenged and you must be offered a provisional ballot. As part of that procedure, you must present a valid ID that meets the requirements above by noon, 10 days after the election.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. Voters will need a valid photo ID to vote.

To find the locations where you can vote, go to indianavoters.in.gov. Then, click on Voting Location.

Many counties no longer require you to go a specific precinct location and instead allow you to select from any of the voting centers in the county.

To check your voting status and that you are registered to vote, click here.

Who and what are you voting for?

To see a sample of what your ballot will look like, you can check with your county clerk's office.

You may also find that information here. Click the Who’s on the Ballot option.

Remember, whatever party you register under, your ballot will only show candidates for that party.

Some ballots may also include referendums, also called public questions, where voters will need to vote "yes" or "no." These involve questions about spending tax money for school construction or operating expenses.

Click here to see a list of public questions that will be on ballots for the Nov. 8 election.