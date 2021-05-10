Primary election 2022: Breaking down the hot Louisville Mayoral race

It might seem like it's too soon to talk politics but the primary election is--on May 17, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro mayoral candidates have raked in more than a million dollars combined.

Third-quarter financial filings were published Tuesday.

The top three earners raised a combined $1.3 million.

Craig Greenberg raised the most money of all the candidates.

The Democrat's campaign has brought in $820,000 to date.

Bill Dieruf has raised $225,000 total, which is the most on the Republican side and makes him the second-highest earner of all the candidates.

David Nicholson, a Democrat is the other six-figure earner, who has raised $210,000 so far.

The primary election is still seven months away.

Fundraising is a major part of today's political campaigns.

It provides money for a variety of things, including allowing candidates to pay their staff and buy supplies like the fliers you get in the mail and yard signs you see pop up around town during elections.

So far, six candidates have announced bids to run in the Louisville Metro mayoral primary.

Democrats

Timothy Findlay Jr.

Craig Greenberg

David Nicholson

Shameka Parrish-Wright

Republicans

Bill Dieruf

Philip Molestina

This is the first time in 12 years incumbent Mayor Greg Fischer won't be on the ticket.

Louisville mayors are term-limited after three consecutive four-year terms.

Fischer won his first election in 2010.

The primary election for Louisville's mayoral race is on May 17, 2022.

The general election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

Note, you won't find any of the candidates running for governor on this ballot.

Kentucky's next gubernatorial race happens in 2023.

