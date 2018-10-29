KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- —

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

Paul Walker (D)

James Comer (R) -- incumbent

2nd Congressional District

Hank Linderman (D)

Brett Guthrie (R) -- incumbent

Thomas Loecken (I)

3rd Congressional District

John Yarmuth (D) -- incumbent

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (R)

Gregory Boles (L)

4th Congressional District

Seth Hall (D)

Thomas Massie (R) -- incumbent

Mike Moffett (I)

David Goodwin -- write-in

5th Congressional District

Kenneth Stepp (D)

Hal Rogers (R) -- incumbent

Billy Ray Wilson -- write-in

6th Congressional District

Amy McGrath (D)

Andy Barr (R) -- incumbent

James Germalic (I)

Rikka Wallin (I)

Frank Harris (L)

Kentucky's 6 Congressional Districts

National Atlas

Kentucky House of Representatives

KY House District 26

Russell Webber (R) -- incumbent

Scott Matthew Hrebicik -- write-in

KY House District 32

Tina Bojanowski (D)

Phil Moffett (R) -- incumbent

KY House District 40

Nima Kulkarni (D)

Joshua Neubert (R)

Richard Ramirez -- write-in

KY House District 43

Charles Booker (D)

Everett Corley (R)

John Hicks (L)

KY House District 49

Linda Belcher (D)

Thomas Huff (R)

KY House District 59

Diane Seaman (D)

David Osborne (R) -- incumbent

Samantha Nicole Gerges (I)

Map of KY House Districts

lrc.ky.gov

Kentucky State Senate

KY Senate District 16

Max Wise (R) -- incumbent

Nicole Britton -- write-in

KY Senate District 26

Karen Berg (D)

Ernie Harris (R) -- incumbent

Jody Hurt-- write-in

KY Senate District 36

Gay Adelmann (D)

Julie Raque Adams (R) -- incumbent

KY Senate District 38

Dan Seum (R) -- incumbent

Brenda Sue Board (I)

Andrew Bailey-- write-in

Map of KY Senate Districts

lrc.ky.gov

Jefferson County

Louisville Mayor

Greg Fischer (D) -- incumbent

Angela Leet (R)

Billy Ralls

Douglas Lattimore

Henry Owens III

Isaac Thacker IV

Jackie Green

Sean Vandevander

Chris Thieneman

Metro Council

District 21

Nicole George (D)

Bret Shultz

John Witt

Jefferson County Clerk

Michael Bowman (D)

Bobbie Holsclaw (R) -- incumbent

Jefferson County Sheriff

John Aubrey (D)

Robert Alan Jones, Jr. (R)

Jefferson County Public Schools

District 3

James Craig

Jenny Benner

Derek Jermaine Guy

District 6

Waymen Eddings

Corrie Shull

Nicole Aghaaliandastjerdi

Angela Smith

Sample ballots are available for Kentucky counties here.

See election results on WHAS11 by clicking here. For more general information on voting in Kentucky and Indiana click here. See more Kentucky ballot information here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV