U.S. House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Paul Walker (D)
James Comer (R) -- incumbent
2nd Congressional District
Hank Linderman (D)
Brett Guthrie (R) -- incumbent
Thomas Loecken (I)
3rd Congressional District
John Yarmuth (D) -- incumbent
Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (R)
Gregory Boles (L)
4th Congressional District
Seth Hall (D)
Thomas Massie (R) -- incumbent
Mike Moffett (I)
David Goodwin -- write-in
5th Congressional District
Kenneth Stepp (D)
Hal Rogers (R) -- incumbent
Billy Ray Wilson -- write-in
6th Congressional District
Amy McGrath (D)
Andy Barr (R) -- incumbent
James Germalic (I)
Rikka Wallin (I)
Frank Harris (L)
Kentucky House of Representatives
KY House District 26
Russell Webber (R) -- incumbent
Scott Matthew Hrebicik -- write-in
KY House District 32
Tina Bojanowski (D)
Phil Moffett (R) -- incumbent
KY House District 40
Nima Kulkarni (D)
Joshua Neubert (R)
Richard Ramirez -- write-in
KY House District 43
Charles Booker (D)
Everett Corley (R)
John Hicks (L)
KY House District 49
Linda Belcher (D)
Thomas Huff (R)
KY House District 59
Diane Seaman (D)
David Osborne (R) -- incumbent
Kentucky State Senate
KY Senate District 16
Max Wise (R) -- incumbent
Nicole Britton -- write-in
KY Senate District 26
Karen Berg (D)
Ernie Harris (R) -- incumbent
Jody Hurt-- write-in
KY Senate District 36
Gay Adelmann (D)
Julie Raque Adams (R) -- incumbent
KY Senate District 38
Dan Seum (R) -- incumbent
Brenda Sue Board (I)
Andrew Bailey-- write-in
Jefferson County
Louisville Mayor
Greg Fischer (D) -- incumbent
Angela Leet (R)
Billy Ralls
Douglas Lattimore
Henry Owens III
Isaac Thacker IV
Jackie Green
Sean Vandevander
Chris Thieneman
Metro Council
District 21
Nicole George (D)
Bret Shultz
John Witt
Jefferson County Clerk
Michael Bowman (D)
Bobbie Holsclaw (R) -- incumbent
Jefferson County Sheriff
John Aubrey (D)
Robert Alan Jones, Jr. (R)
Jefferson County Public Schools
District 3
James Craig
Jenny Benner
Derek Jermaine Guy
District 6
Waymen Eddings
Corrie Shull
Nicole Aghaaliandastjerdi
Angela Smith
Sample ballots are available for Kentucky counties here.
See election results on WHAS11 by clicking here. For more general information on voting in Kentucky and Indiana click here. See more Kentucky ballot information here.