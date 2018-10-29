US Senate candidates
This race is catching attention nationally and is a close race closing into Election Day.
Mike Braun (R)
Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) - incumbent
Lucy Brenton (L)
Nathan Altman -- Write-in
Christopher Fischer -- Write-in
James Johnson, Jr. -- Write-in
US Congress
Indiana's 6th congressional district
The district takes in a large portion of eastern and southeastern Indiana, including Columbus, Muncie, and Richmond, as well as a few suburbs of both Cincinnati and Indianapolis.Jeannine Lee Lake (D)
Greg Pence (R)
Tom Ferkinhoff (L)
Heather Leigh Meloy (I) -- Write-in
John Miller (I) -- Write-in
Indiana's 8th congressional district
District 8 -- Based in Southwest and west central Indiana, the district is anchored in Evansville and also includes Jasper, Princeton, Terre Haute, Vincennes, and Washington.
Larry Bucshon (R) - incumbent
William Tanoos (D)
Indiana's 9th congressional district
This district is located in south-central and southeastern Indiana, the district stretches from the outer suburbs of Indianapolis to the Indiana side of the Louisville metropolitan area.
Liz Watson (D)
Trey Hollingsworth (R) -- incumbent
Indiana Secretary of State
Jim Harper (D)
Mark Rutherford (L)
Connie Lawson (R) -- incumbent
Indiana Auditor
Joselyn Whitticker (D)
John Schick (L)
Tera Klutz (R) -- incumbent
Indiana Treasurer
John Aguilera (D)
Kelly Mitchell (R) -- incumbent
Indiana State Senate
There are three districts in our viewing area that voters will be casting votes for.
Indiana State Senate District 45
This district includes Clark, Jefferson, Jackson counties.
John Perkins (D)
Chris Garten (R)
Charles Johnson (L)
Indiana State Senate District 46
This district includes Clark and Floyd counties.
Anna Murray (D)
Ron Grooms (R) -- incumbent
Indiana Senate District 47
This district includes Harrison and Washington counties.
Nick Siler (D)
Erin Houchin (R) -- incumbent
Indiana House of Representatives
There are six district races in the WHAS11 viewing area that residents will be casting votes for.
HOR District 66
This district includes Clark and Jefferson counties.
Mike Bowling (R)
Terry Goodin (D) -- incumbent
HOR District 67
This district includes Jefferson and Jennings counties.
Cordell Feuston (D)
Randy Frye (R) -- incumbent
HOR District 69
This district includes Jackson, Jefferson, and Jennings counties.
Jim Lucas (R) -- incumbent
Steve Schoettmer (D)
HOR District 70
This district includes Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties.
Sarah Stivers (D)
Karen Engleman (R) -- incumbent
HOR District 71
This district only includes Clark County.
Rita Fleming (D)
Matt Owen (R)
Thomas Keister (I)
HOR District 72
This district only includes Floyd County.
Sam Charbonneau (D)
Ed Clere (R) -- incumbent
Sample ballots for your area
See what your ballot will look like at you polling location.
Click here to see who is on the ballot at your polling place.
Budget amendment question
This amendment would provide for a constitutional requirement that the state legislature enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.
The question will appear as follows on your ballot: "Shall Article 10, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to require the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets for state government that do not exceed estimated revenues unless a supermajority of two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the members of the Senate vote to suspend the requirement?"
You can only vote yes or no to this question.
A yes vote would support this amendment to necessitate the state legislature to enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.
A no vote opposes this amendment to necessitate the state legislature to enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.
See election results on WHAS11 by clicking here. For more general information on voting in Kentucky and Indiana click here. See more Kentucky ballot information here.