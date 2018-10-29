US Senate candidates

This race is catching attention nationally and is a close race closing into Election Day.

Mike Braun (R)

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D) - incumbent

Lucy Brenton (L)

Nathan Altman -- Write-in

Christopher Fischer -- Write-in

James Johnson, Jr. -- Write-in

US Congress

Indiana's 6th congressional district

The district takes in a large portion of eastern and southeastern Indiana, including Columbus, Muncie, and Richmond, as well as a few suburbs of both Cincinnati and Indianapolis.Jeannine Lee Lake (D)

Greg Pence (R)

Tom Ferkinhoff (L)

Heather Leigh Meloy (I) -- Write-in

John Miller (I) -- Write-in

Indiana's 8th congressional district

District 8 -- Based in Southwest and west central Indiana, the district is anchored in Evansville and also includes Jasper, Princeton, Terre Haute, Vincennes, and Washington.

Larry Bucshon (R) - incumbent

William Tanoos (D)

Indiana's 9th congressional district

This district is located in south-central and southeastern Indiana, the district stretches from the outer suburbs of Indianapolis to the Indiana side of the Louisville metropolitan area.

Liz Watson (D)

Trey Hollingsworth (R) -- incumbent

The congressional districts of Indiana.

Indiana Secretary of State

Jim Harper (D)

Mark Rutherford (L)

Connie Lawson (R) -- incumbent

Indiana Auditor

Joselyn Whitticker (D)

John Schick (L)

Tera Klutz (R) -- incumbent

Indiana Treasurer

John Aguilera (D)

Kelly Mitchell (R) -- incumbent

Indiana State Senate

There are three districts in our viewing area that voters will be casting votes for.

Indiana State Senate District 45

This district includes Clark, Jefferson, Jackson counties.

John Perkins (D)

Chris Garten (R)

Charles Johnson (L)

Indiana Senate District 45

Indiana State Senate District 46

This district includes Clark and Floyd counties.

Anna Murray (D)

Ron Grooms (R) -- incumbent

Indiana Senate District 46

Indiana Senate District 47

This district includes Harrison and Washington counties.

Nick Siler (D)

Erin Houchin (R) -- incumbent

Indiana House of Representatives

There are six district races in the WHAS11 viewing area that residents will be casting votes for.

HOR District 66

This district includes Clark and Jefferson counties.

Mike Bowling (R)

Terry Goodin (D) -- incumbent

HOR District 67

This district includes Jefferson and Jennings counties.

Cordell Feuston (D)

Randy Frye (R) -- incumbent

HOR District 69

This district includes Jackson, Jefferson, and Jennings counties.

Jim Lucas (R) -- incumbent

Steve Schoettmer (D)

HOR District 70

This district includes Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties.

Sarah Stivers (D)

Karen Engleman (R) -- incumbent

HOR District 71

This district only includes Clark County.

Rita Fleming (D)

Matt Owen (R)

Thomas Keister (I)

HOR District 72

This district only includes Floyd County.

Sam Charbonneau (D)

Ed Clere (R) -- incumbent

Sample ballots for your area

See what your ballot will look like at you polling location.

CLARK

HARRISON

SCOTT

Click here to see who is on the ballot at your polling place.

Budget amendment question

This amendment would provide for a constitutional requirement that the state legislature enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.

The question will appear as follows on your ballot: "Shall Article 10, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to require the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets for state government that do not exceed estimated revenues unless a supermajority of two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the members of the Senate vote to suspend the requirement?"

You can only vote yes or no to this question.

A yes vote would support this amendment to necessitate the state legislature to enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.

A no vote opposes this amendment to necessitate the state legislature to enact a balanced budget for each biennial budget period.

