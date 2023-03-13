House education committee passes 2 Kentucky Senate bills

One bill would make the state education commissioner subject to confirmation by the Senate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday, the House education committee passed two Senate bills.

The first bill, Senate Bill 5, would require districts to create a complaint policy for parents to report materials viewed as harmful to minors.

The bill's sponsor said both Republicans and Democrats have questions about the bill which signals to him he's on the right track.

Those that support the bill said it would protect kids while other lawmakers questioned whether the bill is naive to what's happening in schools.

The second bill would make the state education commissioner subject to confirmation by the Senate.

It's sponsor, Republican Sen. Mike Wilson, said it would keep lawmakers accountable for the Kentucky Board of Education and make the board less political.

Those that disagreed said that given there is a Republican supermajority the bill would actually do the opposite.

Both head to the full House.

