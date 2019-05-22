LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Adam Edelen has withdrawn from the Kentucky Democratic governor race.

Edelen addressed those gathered at his primary election night headquarters. He thanked his campaign, running mate and supporters.

Chairman of Edelen’s-Holland campaign said, “this isn’t the night of celebration we hoped for.”

Chair says he is still very proud of the campaign, says Edelen and Holland have invigorated people to get involved in state politics - this is only the beginning.

