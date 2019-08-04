LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Democrat Adam Edelen is offering a plan to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

The gubernatorial hopeful's plan stops short of fully legalizing marijuana. The former state auditor has scheduled media events in Louisville and Lexington on Monday to announce details of his plan.

His campaign says the goal is to reduce taxpayer-backed incarceration costs by keeping people out of jail for marijuana possession.

Edelen is among four Democrats running for governor this year. The others are Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young. Kentucky's primary election is May 21.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is seeking another term. His GOP challengers are state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.