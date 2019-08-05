FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - After Adam Edelen went on the attack, rival Andy Beshear is pushing back as Kentucky's Democratic primary for governor enters a feistier phase.

In new ads, Beshear says any Democratic infighting benefits Republicans.

Beshear's response follows ads in recent days by Edelen and a pro-Edelen group slamming Beshear for a scandal that enveloped his former top deputy.

The attacks also try to link Beshear to the maker of OxyContin.

Beshear's campaign responded Wednesday with its own ads calling the attacks shameful and false, saying they resemble something out of the GOP playbook.

A third prominent Democrat in the race - House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins - has stayed out of the fray with less than two weeks before the May 21 primary election.

