Trump in Iowa on running for president: 'I will very, very, very probably do it again'

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump was in Iowa Thursday alongside candidates he has endorsed ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley — who both are hoping to retain their positions in office — were both special guest speakers at the event at the Sioux Gateway Airport.
According to an October Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Reynolds holds a 17-point advantage over Democratic nominee Deidre DeJear.
Grassley seems to be facing his hardest race since 1980 against Retired Admiral Michael Franken, with results from another October Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll putting Grassley only three percentage points ahead of Franken.
"I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said at the rally of a possible 2024 presidential campaign.
Thursday marked Trump's second time in Iowa since the 2020 election — in October 2021, he visited the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines for a similar rally where he endorsed Chuck Grassley's 2022 campaign.
Schedule
Guest speakers started their remarks a little after 4 p.m., and Trump took to the stage shortly after 7 p.m.
Speakers included:
- Governor Kim Reynolds
- Senator Chuck Grassley
- Former Governor Terry Branstad
- Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker
- Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann
- South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman
- Republican Nominee for Attorney General of Iowa Brenna Bird
