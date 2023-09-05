Doctor: 'No evidence' Mitch McConnell suffered stroke or seizure

The Senate GOP leader has experienced two episodes recently where he appeared to freeze while taking questions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medical tests showed "no evidence" that Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell suffered a stroke during his most recent episode while talking to reporters, according to a letter from a doctor.

Capitol attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan released a letter to the senator from Kentucky Tuesday. McConnell appeared to "freeze" during a news conference last week for the second time in recent months.

"My examination of you following your August 30, 2023 brief episode included several medical evaluations: brain MRI imaging, EEG study and consultations with several neurologists for a comprehensive neurology assessment," Dr. Monahan wrote. "There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson's Disease. There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall."

McConnell was medically cleared to return to his normal schedule days after the incident.

As seen on video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked last Wednesday whether he would run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead for about 10 seconds.

An aide standing at the front of the room with McConnell then asked him whether he heard the question and repeated it to him. When McConnell did not answer, the aide announced to the room that “we’re going to need a minute," and McConnell continued to stare ahead. In all, he was silent for around 30 seconds.

McConnell eventually answered two additional questions — though not the one about a 2026 campaign — and was halting and appeared to have some difficulty speaking. The woman then ended the news conference and McConnell left the room, walking slowly.

McConnell's reaction was similar to an occurrence in July, when he froze for about 20 seconds at a news conference in the Capitol. That time, he went back to his office with aides and then returned to answer more questions.