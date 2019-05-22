KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- It's all over but the certification.

Kentucky's Primary Election offered its share of cliffhangers and relatively close contests but had you tried to predict who would come out on top Tuesday using political endorsements as a measuring tape for your expectations, you may have been surprised.



In the most watched race, Rocky Adkins, Andy Beshear, and Adam Edelen competed for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

Edelen racked up some well-known endorsements including the Jefferson County Teachers Association, The Courier-Journal, Kentucky Sierra Club, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and Louisville Federation of Retired Firefighters. He finished a distant third.

Andy Beshear not only won statewide but took nearly 50 percent of the Jefferson County vote. Beshear did not go without endorsements which included backing by the NARAL, former Lt. Governor Crit Luallen and “Louisville Mayor for Life” Jerry Abramson.

Governor Matt Bevin's opponent, Robert Goforth, scored better than most predicted without major endorsements.

President Trump tweeted out his support of Governor Bevin on Tuesday.



Another Republican race was expected to be tight and did not disappoint but a major endorsement did not help Wil Schroder.

The State Senator, Schroder, was backed by the entire Senate Republican Caucus except for Governor Bevin's running mate, Senator Ralph Alvarado.

Daniel Cameron was the Mitch McConnell-picked AG candidate who will now face Democrat Greg Stumbo in November.

One of the down-ticket races was evidence of how little endorsements can impact a race.

Sheri Donahue is the Democratic nominee for Auditor. The only endorsement we found for her was from 314 Action, a group pushing to elect those in STEM careers. Donahue is an Industrial Engineer.

The opponent who finished nearly 13.5 percent behind in second place is Kelsey Hayes Coots. She had a number of union endorsements including the JCTA. Former Lexington Mayor and U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Gray and one of the most powerful Democrats in Frankfort, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, also endorsed Hayes Coots but it was nowhere near enough. She finished the night nearly 40,000 votes behind Donahue.

