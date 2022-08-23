'A new South that is bold': Democratic leaders appear at Charles Booker's rally in Louisville

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison joined Kentucky Democrat Party Chair Colmon Elridge and Booker for the rally.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top democratic party leaders focused on Kentucky as they join Senate candidate Charles Booker for a rally in Louisville.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison joined Kentucky Democrat Party Chair Colmon Elridge and Booker for the rally at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

Booker is running against Republican incumbent Rand Paul for his Senate seat.

Harrison told the crowd they are working to change politics in the South.

“We planted the seeds for a new South,” he said. “A new South in which Kentucky is a part of. A new South that is bold. A new South that is inclusive. A new South that is diverse.”

Paul's team sent the following statement to WHAS11 about the rally:

I don't think defunding the police or reparations for slavery will be very popular in Kentucky.

