FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ten years after lawmakers faced distraught distillers angry about new taxes to the spirits industry, Kentucky's bourbon business is booming.

In February 2009, beer trucks circled the capitol looking to defend their business while distillers poured out bourbon in what some would consider a sacrilege to prove their point: Kentucky's success coincides with the bourbon business.

One of the men pouring out bottles of bourbon was now-retired Maker's Mark distiller Bill Samuels, who still has the bottle from that day.

"I had it in the basement -- it's all dirty, there's a little left, and I thought maybe we might have to do it again," Samuels said jokingly during the Kentucky Distillers' Association announcement.

But there appears to be no need for pouring. The association released its latest economic impact study that shows bourbon poured $8.6 billion into the state's economy last year, an increase of 60 percent over 2009.

They predict another 1,800 new jobs are on the way since the industry is seeing a $2.3 billion building boom.

There are now 68 distillers in Kentucky, a 258 percent increase from 10 years ago.

Senate President Robert Stivers is credited by many as driving the push for legislation to bring down taxes and cut red tape so Bourbon could boom.

"It is truly a signature industry from impact and image and it creates job throughout this state," Stivers said.

The latest figures were collected before European tariffs went into place during the President's trade war. The KDA was unable to offer specifics on how that may impact 2019.