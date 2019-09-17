They cited his experience while also called him "young", "vigorous" and "the future", the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police endorsing Republican, Daniel Cameron for Attorney General.

His opponent, Democrat, Greg Stumbo used to be the Attorney General and Speaker of the House, but we asked the FOP whether the legislative history Speaker Stumbo played a role in this decision.

"We feel that Daniel Cameron will restore the Office of Attorney General as the chief law enforcement officer and the top cop of our state," Sheriff Berl Perdue announced at a news conference.

In the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police giving Daniel Cameron their backing, they cited his work as General Counsel for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, help in getting funding for the fight against opioids and a commitment to being AG and only AG. The first-time candidate has gladly boasted about his resume on the campaign trail, but being new to the candidate ranks brings with it its own set of questions.

RELATED: Lawsuit seeks to remove Kentucky AG candidate from ballot

"I don't think there is any more or better demonstration of the confidence that this community has in me than the fact that I've just received the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police's endorsement,” Cameron said.

We asked, considering that he has never prosecuted a crime and Stumbo has filed cases against a sitting governor, we asked whether he felt he could go up against a sitting governor?

Cameron answered, “I'm going to enforce the law here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky without fear of favor."

The endorsement brought another question to those watching Kentucky politics for years, not about Daniel Cameron, rather about his opponent.

In 2013, Senate Bill 2 cleared the House altering the pension plan for some police officers. At the time, the FOP was furious at Stumbo.

Others have questioned why it took a change in House Majority and Representative Denny Butler switching parties to finally get KLEPF funding approved for police training?

Some in the FOP accused Stumbo of dragging his feet on the deal.

The Stumbo campaign sent this statement from the former Speaker: "I have always supported the FOP and I think that it is sad for them to endorse someone who has not publicly supported their work in the way I have over the years. However, I am proud to be supported by various local sheriffs and law enforcement across the Commonwealth."

We asked Sheriff Perdue how much of the endorsement decision was about Daniel Cameron the candidate and how much of it was about Greg Stumbo the candidate?

“We interviewed both candidates”, Sheriff Perdue insisted. “We're just looking for the person that we think is best fit for law enforcement, to represent law enforcement, across this state.”



Whether the endorsement helps, we won't know for another 49 days when voters head to the ballot box on November 5th.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.