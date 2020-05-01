WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin on the National Terrorism Advisory System, in light of recent tensions with Iran after the U.S. led killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani - according to the department's website.

The department says Iran has been classified as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism" since 1984, and sees the country as having "engaged in or directed an array of violent and deadly acts against the United States and its citizens globally" ever since.

The bulletin is the lowest of issued advisories that the department can issue, and is intended to describe general trends regarding threats of terrorism. It went into effect on Jan. 4, 2020 and will currently expire on Jan. 18, 2020.

Although the bulletin states their is no current credible threat to the U.S., it says that Iran and its partners have the capacity to strike targets within U.S. borders - potentially deploying a host of tactics from cyberwarfare to tapping into U.S. homegrown terrorists.

The department states that threats could emerge with little to no warning, but that the organization is doing everything it can to deter such actions.

RELATED: The question now: What's next for the U.S. and Iran?

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States, and the world is waiting to see just how this retaliation will manifest.

The department has issued further information on how you can help, be prepared and stay informed on their website.

RELATED: With hours' notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast

RELATED: Trump tweets warning to Iran after it vows to avenge general's killing

RELATED: Iran-U.S. tensions rooted in history

RELATED: Iranian general steps out after Soleimani's death to lead