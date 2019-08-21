FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Kentucky say they have a proposal that would eventually more than double the state's minimum wage.

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington and Rep. Kathy Hinkle of Louisa say they'll introduce the measure in the House and Senate during the 2020 session.

Their legislation would gradually raise the state's minimum wage until it reaches $15 an hour by 2027. The lawmakers say the increase would result in a livable wage for more Kentuckians.

Hinkle says the bill is aimed at helping people now juggling two or three jobs to support their families. The minimum wage in Kentucky is now $7.25 an hour.

Their bill would not apply to businesses with annual gross revenues under $500,000.

Previous efforts to raise the minimum wage have died in the legislature.

