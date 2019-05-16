LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Every salesperson knows you have to have your "elevator pitch" ready at all times. The concise, persuasive sell for your product or idea can make a lasting impression--for good or bad.

With less than a week until the Kentucky primary, WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams invited the three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor to give their elevator pitch to the voters of Kentucky.

Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Rocky Adkins--the three candidates routinely polling at more than 5 percent--joined Chris to take a ride and explain why they think they're the best bet to win back the governor's seat come November.

For Kentucky primary coverage click here.

