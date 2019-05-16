LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Democratic candidates running for Kentucky governor have vowed to push for more state funding for higher education as they met for their second televised debate this week.

Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen, Rocky Adkins and Geoff Young answered questions Wednesday at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. The debate was airing on regional Gray Television stations.

Beshear said he'd propose funding higher education "in a way you haven't seen" in a decade. He said he'd demand that public universities lower tuition as part of increased state support.

Edelen said he'd lead the push in urging Kentuckians to choose more affordable college instead of a tax code "riddled" with special-interest loopholes.

Adkins said more state money needs to go into higher education.

Young called for higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for more higher education funding.

