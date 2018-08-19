LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath says her military service would help her "cut through" the political discord dividing Washington if she's elected to Congress.

The Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Andy Barr in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District was the keynote speaker at a statewide Democratic dinner Saturday night in Louisville.

McGrath said in an interview that her message to Democrats will be to "put our country above our party." She says that's the kind of leadership needed to erode the country's deep political divisions.

McGrath flew 89 combat missions during her career as a Marine. She says she never asked fellow Marines whether they were Democrats or Republicans. She says the focus was on completing the mission, and she says that's the mindset the country needs in Washington.

