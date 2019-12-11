The deadline for candidates to request a recanvass in the November 5, 2019 General Election has passed, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Tuesday.

The deadline to submit a written request to the Secretary of State’s office for a recanvass was 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, per Kentucky law.

The Secretary of State's Office received one statewide recanvass request for the 2019 General Election.

Last week, Governor Matthew G. Bevin and Senator Ralph Alvarado, Republican candidate for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, requested a statewide recanvass "of the voting machines and absentee ballots of all precincts in Kentucky involving my race for Governor."

County boards of elections will convene at 9 a.m. on November 14 to recheck and recanvass the voting machines of all precincts in Kentucky.

County boards of elections will notify the candidates of the location of the recanvass. Immediately upon completion of the recanvass, the county boards of elections will file their recanvass reports with the Secretary of State.

