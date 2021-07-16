Metro Council President David James endorses Craig Greenberg in Louisville mayoral race

James previously suspended his mayoral campaign in June citing health reasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council President David James has endorsed Craig Greenberg in the 2022 Louisville mayoral race.

James, a Democrat representing Metro Council District 6, suspended his mayoral campaign last month after citing health reasons.

“When I was running, I promised to be a Mayor that listened to everyone, worked to heal the divides of our city and always supported our working families,” James said. “My commitment to those principles remains rock solid and I know Craig shares these values with me."

Greenberg announced his campaign in April, the democratic candidate is a businessman and a former University of Louisville trustee. His campaign is chaired by former District 4 council member Barbara Sexton Smith.

In the press conference, James said the pair have a mutual priority to improve public safety and reduce violent crime as well as building a collaborative partnership between he Louisville Metro Council and the Office of the Mayor. The two previously partnered together to worked on the West End Opportunity Partnership.

"I have worked with Craig and I trust him to do what’s best for the safety and strength of our city and our citizens," James said. "I look forward to working with him to help build the city every Louisvillian deserves.”

Three other candidates remain in the democratic primary, including community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, pastor Tim Findley and Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf.

“I’m honored to have the support of my friend David James,” Greenberg said. “David is a strong leader who always steps up when there is a tough job to do and having him in my corner means a lot. Together, we can get a lot of things done for Louisville. I’m grateful for his endorsement and encouragement.”

