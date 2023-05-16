AG Daniel Cameron becomes first African-American to clinch gubernatorial nomination for a major political party in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Current attorney general Daniel Cameron will be taking on Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear in the race for governor.
Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat out his competitors by a double-digit margin.
Cameron has been serving as Kentucky’s attorney general since 2016. The Republican touts his record of challenging the Beshear and Biden Administrations vaccine mandates on private businesses and defending the commonwealth’s pro-life laws.
The conservative has been under heavy scrutiny for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case in which he uses a moment from the protests in a political ad.
Cameron said as governor, he will “fight hard” to support law enforcement and “victims, not criminals” get his administration’s priority.
The Kentucky Republican Party released a statement following Cameron's win.
“The Republican Party is excited to unite behind Daniel Cameron as the Republican nominee for Governor,” RPK Chairman Mac Brown said. “Daniel is a fierce warrior for the Republican Party and has a strong track record of standing up to Andy Beshear and Joe Biden. As a party, we also celebrate the historic moment represented by his nomination: he is the first ever African American to serve as the gubernatorial nominee for a major political party in Kentucky history. Kentucky Republicans know that we cannot trust Andy Beshear with four more years in office. Fewer people are working today than when Andy Beshear took office, our streets are flooded with violence and drugs, and our students have suffered the largest learning loss in recent memory. Daniel Cameron will be a governor who takes us in a new direction, solves these challenging problems confronting our state, and delivers for the men, women, and children of all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.”
The general election takes place Nov. 7.
