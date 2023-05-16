AG Daniel Cameron becomes first African-American to clinch gubernatorial nomination for a major political party in Kentucky

“The Republican Party is excited to unite behind Daniel Cameron as the Republican nominee for Governor,” RPK Chairman Mac Brown said. “Daniel is a fierce warrior for the Republican Party and has a strong track record of standing up to Andy Beshear and Joe Biden. As a party, we also celebrate the historic moment represented by his nomination: he is the first ever African American to serve as the gubernatorial nominee for a major political party in Kentucky history. Kentucky Republicans know that we cannot trust Andy Beshear with four more years in office. Fewer people are working today than when Andy Beshear took office, our streets are flooded with violence and drugs, and our students have suffered the largest learning loss in recent memory. Daniel Cameron will be a governor who takes us in a new direction, solves these challenging problems confronting our state, and delivers for the men, women, and children of all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.”