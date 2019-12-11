LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just days away from a recanvass in Kentucky's governor race between Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin, state leaders are weighing in.

Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron says it was appropriate for Bevin to make the request for a recanvass.

MORE | Daniel Cameron becomes Kentucky's first African-American AG

“I'm ready and willing to work with whomever is going to be in the governor's mansion. The issues we have in front in terms of our public safety don't have a republican or democratic designation by them,” Cameron said.

Cameron said should Beshear win, the two have a good working relationship.

MORE | Adams won’t 'compromise' himself with opinion on Bevin recanvass

MORE | McConnell celebrates trade deal, won’t offer Bevin recanvass advice

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.