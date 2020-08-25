Daniel Cameron, Rand Paul and Nicholas Sandman to speak at Republican National Convention

Cameron is scheduled to speak ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and First Lady Melania Trump.

WASHINGTON — Three Kentuckians, including a Covington teen who was accused of harassing a Native American protester during a march in 2019, are scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention Tuesday.

Nicholas Sandmann, Senator Rand Paul and Attorney General Daniel Cameron will speak during the second day of the convention. Sandmann gained national attention for his interaction with a Native American man during his school's trip to Washington for the March for Life. While some reported Sandmann and others were racially insensitive, he later said he was trying to diffuse the situation.

Cameron is scheduled to speak ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and First Lady Melania Trump at the end of the night.

On Monday, Cameron posted photos of himself with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Calvin Shivers, the assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division.

"Enjoyed meeting with United States Attorney General William Barr today to discuss law enforcement matters in the Commonwealth and throughout the nation," Cameron said on Twitter.

Previously, Cameron announced his office has no plans to make an announcement about the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death this week, saying it remains ongoing. Rumors on social media said the office was planning to announce its findings Tuesday.

Despite no announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Metro Police Department said they are prepared for possible protests throughout the city Tuesday.

Social justice group Until Freedom has designated Tuesday "Good Trouble Tuesday," calling it a day of action. While social media rumors suggest major roadblocks or protesters arriving from other cities, officials said they have not received credible information.

