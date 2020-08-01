LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's new attorney general has pledged to work with federal and state prosecutors, children's advocates, medical experts and others in an effort to reduce the number of child abuse cases in the state.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the effort Tuesday during a press conference at the Kentucky Youth Advocates office in Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports he joined a round-table discussion with various groups there to discuss how they could better coordinate their work.

The newspaper reported last summer that federal statistics show Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse or neglect in the nation. Cameron says meaningful action is needed.



