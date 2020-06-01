LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Daniel Cameron swore in as the state's top prosecutor at midnight, making him the first Republican in 70 years to hold the title of attorney general.

Cameron, Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles all swore they had never fought a duel with deadly weapons, nor seconded it, in a public ceremony in Frankfort.

All five of the elected officials sworn in were Republicans, the first time this many Republicans have held such positions simultaneously in decades. The ceremony also marks the first time Kentucky has had an African-American attorney general.

