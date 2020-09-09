Kentucky Attorney General on President Trump's list of possible Supreme Court Justice nominees

Trump had previously released two lists of potential Supreme Court nominees during his previous presidential campaign.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a news conference, President Donald Trump announced 20 people he is adding to his list of possible Supreme Court Justices. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is among the names.

Trump is adding these potential candidates to the latest version of the list that his office published in 2017.

"Should there be another vacancy on the Supreme Court during my presidency, my nominee will come from the list I have shared with the American public including the original list and these 20 additions," Trump said.

Trump had previously said on Twitter the announcement of a new list would come by September 1 and that it “may include some, or many of those already on the list.”

Cameron, who was elected in Nov. 2019, became the Commonwealth's first Republican Attorney General since 1948 and is the state's first African American to hold the office.

The Kentucky AG has also been in the national spotlight for his role in the ongoing Breonna Taylor investigation.

The President tweeted an excerpt from Cameron's speech at RNC on the same night.

Other notable names on the list include Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

WHAS11 has reached out Cameron's office for comment on appearing on the list.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.