Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron criticizes American Rescue Plan mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the American Rescue Act, passed by Congress and signed into law hurts state sovereignty.

His comments come after he and the Tennessee attorney general filed a lawsuit against the federal government over enforcing a mandate in the act which bars states from using relief money to offset tax cuts.

He appeared on FOX News Sunday saying the Treasury Department cannot tell individual states what to do with their tax and spend policies.

“It's unfair and we're going to stand up to those sorts of intrusions and that federal overreach into the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said.

Kentucky received nearly $2.4 billion from the act.

