Louisville businessman Craig Greenberg announces 2022 Louisville Mayoral run

Greenberg said he plans to reinvest in forgotten neighborhoods, reform LMPD and create Louisville Department of Education.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville businessman and former University of Lousiville trustee, Craig Greenberg feels that he can unite the city and it was a moment during the pandemic that made him realize that this was the time to get involved in the mayor's race.

“When we had the challenges of the past year with the pandemic, with the tragedy of Breonna Taylor's death, I really felt compelled that now is my time to get more involved in public service and to run for mayor to try to unify our community and move us forward”, Greenberg said during his first television interview since announcing his candidacy.

He's sparred with U of L president Jim Ramsey while fighting for transparency and against tuition hikes. He built an iconic brand with the 21c Museum Hotels becoming a trendy getaway.

But now Craig Greenberg faces what might be his toughest challenge yet, trying to win the Democratic nomination for Louisville Mayor.

“Louisville is in a tough spot right now”, he explained. “We're losing the battle with violent crime, we've lost so many jobs due to the pandemic, our kids have lost a year out of school, so many in our community aren't afforded the opportunities that so many others of us have had. This is not the Louisville we want.”

He's looking to rebuild communities by reinvesting in cooperation with neighborhood groups. Mr. Green also says he’ll address the affordable housing crisis, renew trust in LMPD through reforms and create the first effort Louisville Department of Education.

“So that the city government can bring its resources to help the other educational institutions in our community to succeed and thrive to serve pre-k through college students because that's our future”, he said.

Greenberg is not the lone Democrat in the race. Already Metro Council President David James, Pastor Tim Findley and Bail Project manager Shameka Parrish Wright say they're in.

Mayor Greg Fischer is in his 3rd and final term in office. The election for Louisville Mayor takes place in 2022.

