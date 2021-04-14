Craig Greenberg announces 2022 Louisville Mayoral run

Louisville businessman and former UofL Board of Trustees member, Craig Greenberg, says he plans to be running for mayor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Craig Greenberg says he is running for Mayor of Louisville. The former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and University of Louisville Board of Trustees made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The Democrat currently owns Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Greenberg explained, in a news release, “I'm running for Mayor of Louisville because I believe in public service and in making big things happen. Let's unify our city and build a more dynamic, inclusive and healthy Louisville. I’m ready to get to work on Day One for people in every corner of Louisville.”

Three other Democratic candidates have already announced they are in the race. Pastor Tim Findley, Metro Council President David James and Bail Project manager Shameka Parrish Wright are also running.

